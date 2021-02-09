Royal Bank of Canada Boosts The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Price Target to $314.00

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $271.00 to $314.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 11.93% from the company’s current price.

EL has been the topic of several other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $311.00 target price on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $239.00 to $258.00 in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Raymond James downgraded shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $285.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.65.

Shares of NYSE EL opened at $280.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $255.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $232.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 171.06, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87. The Estée Lauder Companies has a 52-week low of $137.01 and a 52-week high of $284.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.85.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.92. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 32.72% and a net margin of 4.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.11 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The Estée Lauder Companies news, Director Rose Marie Bravo sold 2,906 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.05, for a total transaction of $697,585.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,657,785.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lal Family Partners Lp sold 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.06, for a total value of $488,120,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,170,206 shares of company stock worth $530,414,463 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. People s United Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 1.7% in the third quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 2,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Arjuna Capital grew its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 2.7% during the third quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 1,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV raised its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 2.0% during the third quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 2,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

