Royal Bank of Canada Boosts The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Price Target to $314.00

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $271.00 to $314.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 11.93% from the company’s current price.
EL has been the topic of several other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $311.00 target price on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $239.00 to $258.00 in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Raymond James downgraded shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $285.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.65.
Shares of NYSE EL opened at $280.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $255.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $232.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 171.06, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87. The Estée Lauder Companies has a 52-week low of $137.01 and a 52-week high of $284.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.85.
In other The Estée Lauder Companies news, Director Rose Marie Bravo sold 2,906 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.05, for a total transaction of $697,585.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,657,785.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lal Family Partners Lp sold 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.06, for a total value of $488,120,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,170,206 shares of company stock worth $530,414,463 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. People s United Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 1.7% in the third quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 2,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Arjuna Capital grew its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 2.7% during the third quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 1,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV raised its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 2.0% during the third quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 2,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.98% of the company’s stock.
About The Estée Lauder Companies
The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.
