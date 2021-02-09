Royal Bank of Canada Boosts CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B) Price Target to C$77.00

CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$67.00 to C$77.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 17.49% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CCL.B. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of CCL Industries from C$57.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of CCL Industries from C$58.00 to C$63.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on CCL Industries from C$56.00 to C$61.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of CCL Industries from C$56.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Cormark increased their price objective on CCL Industries from C$53.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th.
TSE CCL.B traded up C$1.41 on Tuesday, hitting C$65.54. 187,877 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 217,604. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.79. The company has a market cap of C$11.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.07. CCL Industries has a 1-year low of C$34.57 and a 1-year high of C$65.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$60.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$54.27.
CCL Industries Company Profile
CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.
