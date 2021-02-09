Royal Bank of Canada Boosts CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B) Price Target to C$77.00

CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$67.00 to C$77.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 17.49% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CCL.B. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of CCL Industries from C$57.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of CCL Industries from C$58.00 to C$63.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on CCL Industries from C$56.00 to C$61.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of CCL Industries from C$56.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Cormark increased their price objective on CCL Industries from C$53.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th.

Get CCL Industries alerts:

TSE CCL.B traded up C$1.41 on Tuesday, hitting C$65.54. 187,877 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 217,604. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.79. The company has a market cap of C$11.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.07. CCL Industries has a 1-year low of C$34.57 and a 1-year high of C$65.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$60.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$54.27.

In other CCL Industries news, Director Gunther Johann Birkner sold 8,400 shares of CCL Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$60.00, for a total value of C$504,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,160 shares in the company, valued at C$1,509,600. Also, Senior Officer Monika Vodermaier sold 1,295 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$59.90, for a total transaction of C$77,570.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,500 shares in the company, valued at C$1,826,950. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 83,995 shares of company stock valued at $5,038,070.

CCL Industries Company Profile

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

See Also: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for CCL Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CCL Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.