Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give VINCI SA (DG.PA) (EPA:DG) a €95.00 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a €95.00 ($111.76) target price on VINCI SA (DG.PA) (EPA:DG) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group set a €98.00 ($115.29) target price on VINCI SA (DG.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €95.00 ($111.76) target price on VINCI SA (DG.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley set a €93.00 ($109.41) price target on VINCI SA (DG.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Barclays set a €79.00 ($92.94) price target on VINCI SA (DG.PA) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €97.00 ($114.12) target price on VINCI SA (DG.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €90.00 ($105.88).

Shares of VINCI SA (DG.PA) stock opened at €86.86 ($102.19) on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €82.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €79.69. VINCI SA has a 1-year low of €69.54 ($81.81) and a 1-year high of €88.80 ($104.47).

VINCI SA engages in the concessions and contracting businesses worldwide. The company designs, finances, builds, and operates infrastructure and facilities comprising motorway, bridge and tunnel, airport, rail, and stadium facilities. It operates a motorway concession with a network of 4,443 kilometers in France; and 46 airports worldwide.

