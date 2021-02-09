Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Sold by SRS Capital Advisors Inc.

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 154 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 2,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $906,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 18,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,141,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $235,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 12,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE ROP traded down $2.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $404.53. 4,245 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 580,696. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $240.00 and a one year high of $455.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $417.32 and its 200 day moving average is $415.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.03.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.39 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 12.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th were paid a dividend of $0.5625 per share. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.24%.

In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.67, for a total transaction of $214,835.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,537 shares in the company, valued at $3,668,092.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

ROP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $386.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $479.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Sunday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $412.40.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. It offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.