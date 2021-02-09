Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RYCEY. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a report on Thursday, January 28th.

OTCMKTS:RYCEY traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.34. 13,562,976 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,519,939. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.45. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a twelve month low of $1.31 and a twelve month high of $9.20.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock. Park National Corp OH lifted its position in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) by 184.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,189 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 40,298 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc were worth $95,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About Rolls-Royce Holdings plc

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

