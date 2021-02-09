Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rockwell Medical Technologies, Inc. manufactures hemodialysis concentrates and dialysis kits, and sells, distributes and delivers such concentrates and dialysis kits, as well as other ancillary hemodialysis products, to hemodialysis providers in the United States. Hemodialysis is a process which is able to duplicate kidney function in patients whose kidneys have failed to function properly. “

Shares of RMTI opened at $1.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.13, a quick ratio of 5.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.49 million, a P/E ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.21. Rockwell Medical has a twelve month low of $0.83 and a twelve month high of $3.85.

Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.10). Rockwell Medical had a negative return on equity of 117.67% and a negative net margin of 47.23%. The company had revenue of $15.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.40 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Rockwell Medical will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder David S. Richmond sold 42,450 shares of Rockwell Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.03, for a total transaction of $43,723.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder David S. Richmond sold 278,124 shares of Rockwell Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.11, for a total value of $308,717.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Rockwell Medical during the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Rockwell Medical by 265.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 9,950 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Rockwell Medical during the first quarter worth approximately $106,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in Rockwell Medical during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Rockwell Medical during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. 26.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Rockwell Medical

Rockwell Medical, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company that targets end-stage renal disease and chronic kidney disease with therapies and products for the treatment of iron deficiency and hemodialysis. The company offers Triferic, an iron therapy that replaces iron and maintains hemoglobin in dialysis patients without increasing iron stores; and Calcitriol, an active vitamin D injection for the management of hypocalcemia in patients undergoing chronic hemodialysis.

