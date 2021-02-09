RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.16

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.1586 per share on Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 10th.

Shares of NYSE OPP opened at $14.94 on Tuesday. RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund has a 1 year low of $10.56 and a 1 year high of $17.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.17.

Get RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund alerts:

About RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.

Further Reading: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.