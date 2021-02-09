River and Mercantile Group PLC (RIV.L) (LON:RIV) Shares Gap Up to $226.00

River and Mercantile Group PLC (RIV.L) (LON:RIV)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $226.00, but opened at $237.00. River and Mercantile Group PLC (RIV.L) shares last traded at $229.00, with a volume of 82,255 shares.

The company has a market capitalization of £195.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 204.01 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 176.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.52.

In other news, insider James Barham bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 235 ($3.07) per share, for a total transaction of £23,500 ($30,702.90).

River and Mercantile Group PLC is an asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm engages in advisory, fiduciary management, long-term asset management, pension funds, derivative solutions, and equity solutions. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The firm uses a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis to make its investments.

