RFG Advisory LLC Takes Position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV)

RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 11,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NULV. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $164,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $235,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $386,000.

Shares of BATS:NULV opened at $33.85 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.00. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $25.49 and a 1 year high of $30.70.

