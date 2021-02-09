RFG Advisory LLC Sells 2,649 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

RFG Advisory LLC lowered its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 28.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,649 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 142.3% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 68,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,231,000 after purchasing an additional 40,331 shares in the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $541,000. HYA Advisors Inc increased its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. HYA Advisors Inc now owns 16,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915 shares in the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 548.9% during the 4th quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 50,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,570,000 after purchasing an additional 42,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $281,000.

Shares of NASDAQ ACWI opened at $95.20 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $92.17 and a 200-day moving average of $87.43. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.31 and a fifty-two week high of $95.20.

