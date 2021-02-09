RFG Advisory LLC Makes New $367,000 Investment in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

RFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 2,693 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the third quarter worth about $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Avion Wealth bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. 83.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 25,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.54, for a total value of $2,888,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 105,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,165,206.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Anirudh Devgan sold 3,782 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total value of $431,299.28. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 316,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,123,994.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 148,782 shares of company stock worth $18,542,799 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

CDNS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. UBS Group raised their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $91.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.00.

CDNS stock opened at $137.58 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $134.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $38.38 billion, a PE ratio of 35.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.05. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.39 and a 1-year high of $142.11.

Cadence Design Systems Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

