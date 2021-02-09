RFG Advisory LLC Has $629,000 Stock Holdings in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

RFG Advisory LLC lessened its position in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) by 22.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,607 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $629,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CBSH. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Commerce Bancshares by 349.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,195,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,300,000 after buying an additional 929,755 shares during the last quarter. Vicus Capital raised its position in Commerce Bancshares by 104.3% in the 4th quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 432,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,385,000 after buying an additional 220,552 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its position in Commerce Bancshares by 165.4% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 225,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,679,000 after buying an additional 140,386 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Commerce Bancshares by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,948,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,498,000 after buying an additional 88,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 2,222.4% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 87,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,777,000 after purchasing an additional 84,005 shares in the last quarter. 62.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Commerce Bancshares alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Commerce Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Raymond James upgraded Commerce Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Bank of America upgraded Commerce Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Commerce Bancshares from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.80.

In related news, Director David W. Kemper sold 17,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.10, for a total value of $1,224,438.00. Also, Director Jonathan M. Kemper sold 6,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.08, for a total value of $475,063.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 899,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,171,101.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 40,522 shares of company stock valued at $2,786,103 over the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CBSH opened at $72.42 on Tuesday. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.34 and a 12 month high of $73.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $68.52 and a 200-day moving average of $62.84. The company has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.96 and a beta of 0.96.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.17. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 23.67%. The company had revenue of $344.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.67%.

Commerce Bancshares Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth. The Consumer segment offers various banking products and services, including consumer deposits; consumer loans, such as automobile, motorcycle, marine, tractor/trailer, recreational vehicle, fixed rate and revolving home equity, and other consumer loans; patient health care financing; real estate loans; indirect and other consumer financing; personal mortgage banking; consumer installment lending; and consumer debit and credit bank cards, as well as provides online banking services.

Read More: Consumer behavior in bull markets

Receive News & Ratings for Commerce Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerce Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.