RFG Advisory LLC Buys 2,861 Shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX)

RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX) by 52.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,286 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,861 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Firestone Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 57.1% in the third quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 69.1% in the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 152.7% in the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VSGX opened at $62.33 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.26. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.01 and a fifty-two week high of $62.51.

