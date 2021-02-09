RFG Advisory LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV)

RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV) by 19.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,675 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,245 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $128,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $143,000. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $248,000.

IGOV opened at $54.28 on Tuesday. iShares International Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $45.22 and a 1-year high of $55.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.41.

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex US (the Index).

