RFG Advisory LLC Acquires 267 Shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 13.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,219 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SQ. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Square by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 8,785,371 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,428,062,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057,920 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Square by 3.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,515,315 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $733,966,000 after purchasing an additional 130,892 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Square by 108.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,927,393 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $313,298,000 after buying an additional 1,001,127 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Square by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,412,895 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $229,666,000 after buying an additional 9,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Square by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,394,205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $303,435,000 after buying an additional 19,458 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Square alerts:

SQ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Square from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $185.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Square in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Square from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Square from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Square from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.72.

In other Square news, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.74, for a total value of $20,274,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.03, for a total value of $35,406,000.00. Insiders have sold a total of 1,459,645 shares of company stock valued at $312,049,306 in the last ninety days. 21.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:SQ opened at $259.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $117.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 412.66, a P/E/G ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $226.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $184.61. Square, Inc. has a one year low of $32.33 and a one year high of $264.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Further Reading: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.