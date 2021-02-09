Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN) Shares Sold by Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH cut its stake in shares of Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 257,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 34,258 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Rexnord were worth $10,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RXN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Rexnord by 9.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 417,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,489,000 after acquiring an additional 36,349 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Rexnord by 100.6% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 3,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rexnord by 4.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after purchasing an additional 3,614 shares in the last quarter. Robecosam AG grew its holdings in shares of Rexnord by 32.2% in the third quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 1,592,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,520,000 after purchasing an additional 388,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rexnord in the third quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Rexnord from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Rexnord from $44.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Rexnord in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Rexnord from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rexnord from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.33.

Shares of NYSE:RXN opened at $41.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 32.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Rexnord Co. has a twelve month low of $18.87 and a twelve month high of $49.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.81.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. This is an increase from Rexnord’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Rexnord’s payout ratio is currently 15.92%.

Rexnord Profile

Rexnord Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process and motion control, and water management products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Process & Motion Control Platform and Water Management Platform. The company offers table top conveying chain and related accessories, metal conveying and engineered woven metals, gearing and gear drives, conveying equipment, industrial chain, and custom assemblies; custom-engineered, application-specific miniature gearboxes, and motion control assemblies and components used in aerospace, defense, medical equipment, robotics, semiconductor, instrumentation, and satellite communications; and shaft management products, including couplings, torque limiters, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, industrial bearings, and shaft locking assemblies.

