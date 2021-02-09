REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $76.05

REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $76.05 and traded as high as $92.00. REX American Resources shares last traded at $91.73, with a volume of 19,581 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have weighed in on REX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered REX American Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. TheStreet raised REX American Resources from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd.

Get REX American Resources alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $549.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.12 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $82.16 and a 200 day moving average of $76.05.

REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The energy company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $1.23. The business had revenue of $124.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.00 million. REX American Resources had a return on equity of 0.87% and a net margin of 1.05%. As a group, equities analysts predict that REX American Resources Co. will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Mervyn L. Alphonso sold 536 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.93, for a total transaction of $47,666.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 839 shares in the company, valued at $74,612.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Douglas Bruggeman sold 2,722 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.84, for a total value of $260,876.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,448 shares in the company, valued at $3,109,816.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in REX American Resources by 157.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,461 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in REX American Resources during the third quarter worth about $1,294,000. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of REX American Resources by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 207,148 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $13,599,000 after purchasing an additional 48,601 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of REX American Resources by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 12,735 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of REX American Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.81% of the company’s stock.

About REX American Resources (NYSE:REX)

REX American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells ethanol. It operates in two segments, Ethanol and By-Products, and Refined Coal. The company also offers distillers grains and non-food grade corn oil; and dry distillers grains with solubles, which is used as a protein in animal feed.

Featured Article: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for REX American Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REX American Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.