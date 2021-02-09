Reviewing McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) and Braveheart Resources (OTCMKTS:RIINF)

McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) and Braveheart Resources (OTCMKTS:RIINF) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares McEwen Mining and Braveheart Resources’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio McEwen Mining $117.02 million 3.95 -$59.75 million ($0.17) -6.65 Braveheart Resources N/A N/A -$3.95 million N/A N/A

Braveheart Resources has lower revenue, but higher earnings than McEwen Mining.

Profitability

This table compares McEwen Mining and Braveheart Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets McEwen Mining -140.63% -16.86% -12.95% Braveheart Resources N/A -342.95% -30.96%

Volatility and Risk

McEwen Mining has a beta of 0.97, meaning that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Braveheart Resources has a beta of 1.16, meaning that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for McEwen Mining and Braveheart Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score McEwen Mining 0 0 3 0 3.00 Braveheart Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A

McEwen Mining presently has a consensus price target of $2.83, indicating a potential upside of 150.74%. Given McEwen Mining’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe McEwen Mining is more favorable than Braveheart Resources.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

16.0% of McEwen Mining shares are held by institutional investors. 21.1% of McEwen Mining shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

McEwen Mining beats Braveheart Resources on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

McEwen Mining Company Profile

McEwen Mining Inc. engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada. It also owns interests in the Fuller, Davidson-Tisdale, Buffalo Ankerite, and Paymaster exploration properties located in Canada; and a 49% interest in the San José mine located in Argentina. In addition, the company owns 100% interests in the Gold Bar and Tonkin properties located in Eureka County, Nevada; and interests in the Los Azules copper project located in the cordilleran region in the province of San Juan, Argentina. The company was formerly known as US Gold Corporation and changed its name to McEwen Mining Inc. in January 2012. McEwen Mining Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Braveheart Resources Company Profile

Braveheart Resources Inc., an exploration stage company, locates, acquires, and explores for base and precious metals primarily in Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. Its principal project is Bull River Mine, which is located in the Cranbrook, British Colombia. The company was formerly known as Rainbow Resources Inc. and changed its name to Braveheart Resources Inc. in November 2014. Braveheart Resources Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

