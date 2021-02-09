Reviewing Happiness Biotech Group (NASDAQ:HAPP) and Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC)

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) and Happiness Biotech Group (NASDAQ:HAPP) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Canopy Growth and Happiness Biotech Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Canopy Growth 2 10 4 1 2.24 Happiness Biotech Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Canopy Growth presently has a consensus target price of $28.23, suggesting a potential downside of 35.64%. Given Canopy Growth’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Canopy Growth is more favorable than Happiness Biotech Group.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

10.2% of Canopy Growth shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.6% of Happiness Biotech Group shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Canopy Growth shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Canopy Growth and Happiness Biotech Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Canopy Growth -312.84% -13.11% -9.66% Happiness Biotech Group N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Canopy Growth has a beta of 2.44, meaning that its stock price is 144% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Happiness Biotech Group has a beta of 0.6, meaning that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Canopy Growth and Happiness Biotech Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Canopy Growth $297.34 million 55.27 -$993.37 million $1.32 33.23 Happiness Biotech Group $65.06 million 0.89 $12.69 million N/A N/A

Happiness Biotech Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Canopy Growth.

Summary

Canopy Growth beats Happiness Biotech Group on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Canopy Growth Company Profile

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, Germany, and the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Cannabis, Hemp and Other Consumer Products; and Canopy Rivers. The company's products include dried cannabis flowers, oils and concentrates, and softgel capsules. It offers its products under the Tweed, Quatreau, Deep Space, Spectrum Therapeutics, First & Free, TWD, This Works, BioSteel, DNA Genetics CraftGrow, Tokyo Smoke, DOJA, Van der Pop, and Bean & Bud brands. The company also provides growth capital and a strategic support platform that pursues investment opportunities in the global cannabis sector. Canopy Growth Corporation has a clinical research partnership with NEEKA Health Canada and NHL Alumni Association to examine the efficacy of CBD-based therapies as part of the mitigation of persistent post-concussion symptoms. As of February 14, 2020, it operated 28 cannabis retail stores under the Tweed or Tokyo Smoke name. The company was formerly known as Tweed Marijuana Inc. and changed its name to Canopy Growth Corporation in September 2015. Canopy Growth Corporation is headquartered in Smiths Falls, Canada.

Happiness Biotech Group Company Profile

Happiness Biotech Group Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of nutraceutical and dietary supplement products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company's product category includes lucidum spore powder, cordyceps mycelia, ejiao solution, American ginseng, and other products. It also offers a range of ganoderma lucidum products, such as essence oil, cleansing milk, shampoo, shower gel, and nourishing cream products under the Cai Zhi Ning brand, as well as edible fungi. In addition, the company provides disinfectants, non-medical face masks, and COVID-19 anti-body testing kits. It sells its products through distributors, large-scale chain drugstores, malls, and supermarkets under the Happiness brand. Happiness Biotech Group Limited was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Nanping, the People's Republic of China.

