ResMed Inc. (RMD.AX) (ASX:RMD) Declares Interim Dividend of $0.04

ResMed Inc. (RMD.AX) (ASX:RMD) announced a interim dividend on Monday, February 8th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.0358 per share on Thursday, March 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 10th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of A$25.90.

Get ResMed Inc. (RMD.AX) alerts:

ResMed Inc. (RMD.AX) Company Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

Recommended Story: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Inc. (RMD.AX) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed Inc. (RMD.AX) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.