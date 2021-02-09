ResMed Inc. (RMD.AX) (ASX:RMD) Declares Interim Dividend of $0.04

ResMed Inc. (RMD.AX) (ASX:RMD) announced a interim dividend on Monday, February 8th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.0358 per share on Thursday, March 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 10th.
The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of A$25.90.
ResMed Inc. (RMD.AX) Company Profile
