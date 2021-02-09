Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for TG Therapeutics (TGTX)

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ: TGTX) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

2/8/2021 – TG Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at HC Wainwright from $78.00 to $79.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/5/2021 – TG Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $67.00 to $90.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/2/2021 – TG Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “TG Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the acquisition, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer and other underserved therapeutic needs. The Company is focused on the development of a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of various B-cell proliferative disorders including lymphoma, leukemia, and auto-immune diseases. TG Therapeutics, Inc., formerly known as Manhattan Pharmaceuticals, Inc., is based in New York. “

1/19/2021 – TG Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at HC Wainwright from $61.00 to $78.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/10/2020 – TG Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at HC Wainwright from $38.00 to $61.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of TGTX traded down $1.87 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $52.43. 2,828,177 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,664,685. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of -24.73 and a beta of 2.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.99. TG Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.34 and a 52-week high of $56.74.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.04 million. TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 151,798.69% and a negative return on equity of 223.96%. Equities research analysts predict that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Yann Echelard sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total value of $1,201,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $338,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 281,084 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,622,000 after purchasing an additional 64,884 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 45,624 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,373,000 after purchasing an additional 7,750 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 136,518 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,102,000 after purchasing an additional 42,018 shares during the period. Finally, HC Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TG Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $668,000. Institutional investors own 65.73% of the company’s stock.

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of various treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. The company develops a robust B-cell directed research and development platform for identification of key B-cell pathways of interest and rapid clinical testing.

