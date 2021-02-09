Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) Stock Price Up 6.2%

Shares of Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) shot up 6.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $52.71 and last traded at $52.68. 737,013 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 16% from the average session volume of 636,561 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.61.

RCII has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rent-A-Center in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Rent-A-Center from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rent-A-Center from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Rent-A-Center from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of Rent-A-Center from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 2.40.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. This is a positive change from Rent-A-Center’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.36%.

In related news, CFO Maureen B. Short sold 4,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $133,848.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RCII. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 60,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,328,000 after purchasing an additional 13,600 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 185,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,102,000 after buying an additional 6,940 shares during the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 156.7% in the 4th quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 18,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 11,235 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in Rent-A-Center by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 14,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 1,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Rent-A-Center by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,735,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,186,000 after buying an additional 469,755 shares during the last quarter. 93.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII)

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates through four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers consumer electronics, computers, tablets, smartphones, furniture and accessories, appliances, wheels and tires, tools, handbags, jewelry, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.

