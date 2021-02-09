Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) Shares Sold by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp trimmed its holdings in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 837 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Rent-A-Center were worth $429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,265,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,171,000 after acquiring an additional 64,779 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Rent-A-Center by 33.4% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,941,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,034,000 after acquiring an additional 485,698 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Rent-A-Center by 84.4% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,461,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,672,000 after acquiring an additional 668,852 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 34.9% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 866,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,902,000 after buying an additional 224,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 6.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 637,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,296,000 after buying an additional 35,905 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RCII stock opened at $52.68 on Tuesday. Rent-A-Center, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.69 and a 12 month high of $52.71. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.46 and a 200-day moving average of $34.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This is a boost from Rent-A-Center’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Rent-A-Center’s payout ratio is currently 55.36%.

In other Rent-A-Center news, CFO Maureen B. Short sold 4,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $133,848.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rent-A-Center from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Stephens raised their target price on Rent-A-Center from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Rent-A-Center from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Rent-A-Center from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rent-A-Center in a report on Monday, December 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.

Rent-A-Center Company Profile

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates through four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers consumer electronics, computers, tablets, smartphones, furniture and accessories, appliances, wheels and tires, tools, handbags, jewelry, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.

