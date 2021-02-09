Renishaw (OTCMKTS:RNSHF) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their equal weight rating on shares of Renishaw (OTCMKTS:RNSHF) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Renishaw in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Barclays reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Renishaw in a research note on Friday, October 30th.

Get Renishaw alerts:

Shares of Renishaw stock opened at $84.10 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $81.45 and a 200 day moving average of $71.14. Renishaw has a 12 month low of $26.86 and a 12 month high of $84.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.41 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.01 and a quick ratio of 2.88.

Renishaw plc, an engineering and scientific technology company, designs, manufactures, distributes, sells, and services metrology and healthcare products worldwide. The company offers co-ordinate measuring machine (CMM) products, machine tool probe systems, styli for probe systems, performance measurement systems, gauging systems, fixtures, and position encoders; additive manufacturing systems; plastics vacuum casting machines; and mapping sensors.

Further Reading: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for Renishaw Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renishaw and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.