Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR) Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR) – B. Riley lifted their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Rekor Systems in a research note issued on Monday, February 8th. B. Riley analyst Z. Cummins now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.16 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.13.

Get Rekor Systems alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rekor Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

NASDAQ REKR opened at $16.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.65 and a quick ratio of 4.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.53. Rekor Systems has a fifty-two week low of $2.35 and a fifty-two week high of $17.25.

Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $2.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 million.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Rekor Systems by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 397,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,210,000 after purchasing an additional 19,480 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Rekor Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $311,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. grew its position in Rekor Systems by 96.4% during the 4th quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 49,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 24,200 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Rekor Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $145,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rekor Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Rodney Hillman sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total transaction of $106,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 35.70% of the company’s stock.

About Rekor Systems

Rekor Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides vehicle identification and management systems based on artificial intelligence in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Technology and Professional Services. It offers OpenALPR software, a vehicle recognition software.

Recommended Story: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Rekor Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rekor Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.