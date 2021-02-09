Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) PT Raised to $108.00

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $106.00 to $108.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential downside of 3.79% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered Reinsurance Group of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $96.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Reinsurance Group of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.13.

Shares of RGA stock opened at $112.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $112.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.37. Reinsurance Group of America has a twelve month low of $55.39 and a twelve month high of $155.95.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 5.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.43 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Reinsurance Group of America will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Reinsurance Group of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 521 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 140.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 532 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 47.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 721 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.58% of the company’s stock.

About Reinsurance Group of America

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products, as well as asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products.

