Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The insurance provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 5.43% and a net margin of 3.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.43 EPS.

Shares of RGA traded up $3.72 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $115.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 485,993. Reinsurance Group of America has a one year low of $55.39 and a one year high of $155.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 1.16.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on RGA shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Reinsurance Group of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group cut Reinsurance Group of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Reinsurance Group of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.13.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products, as well as asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products.

