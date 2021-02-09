Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) Shares Acquired by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 25,497 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $2,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGA. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 521 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 140.7% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 532 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 47.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 721 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. 94.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:RGA opened at $112.25 on Tuesday. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $55.39 and a twelve month high of $155.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $112.07 and a 200-day moving average of $105.37. The firm has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 1.16.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.60). Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 5.43%. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on RGA. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Reinsurance Group of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Reinsurance Group of America currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.88.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products, as well as asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products.

