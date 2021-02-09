Reef (REEF) Market Cap Hits $98.92 Million

Reef (CURRENCY:REEF) traded up 9.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 9th. Reef has a market capitalization of $98.92 million and $147.23 million worth of Reef was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Reef has traded up 35.6% against the US dollar. One Reef coin can currently be bought for $0.0327 or 0.00000070 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.47 or 0.00054819 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $488.24 or 0.01050827 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00006145 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,509.35 or 0.05400830 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.52 or 0.00046316 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.78 or 0.00016743 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.98 or 0.00021477 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002155 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.13 or 0.00030402 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.95 or 0.00038632 BTC.

Reef Coin Profile

Reef is a coin. Reef’s total supply is 3,965,900,953 coins and its circulating supply is 3,026,721,973 coins. Reef’s official Twitter account is @ReefDeFi

Reef Coin Trading

Reef can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Reef directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Reef should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Reef using one of the exchanges listed above.

