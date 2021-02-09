Redrow plc (RDW.L) (LON:RDW) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group restated their buy rating on shares of Redrow plc (RDW.L) (LON:RDW) in a research note published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 666 ($8.70) target price on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 650 ($8.49) price objective on shares of Redrow plc (RDW.L) in a report on Monday, December 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 636.73 ($8.32).

RDW opened at GBX 571.50 ($7.47) on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 549.30 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 486.47. Redrow plc has a 12-month low of GBX 293 ($3.83) and a 12-month high of GBX 850.76 ($11.12). The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.82. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.07.

Redrow plc focuses on housebuilding activities in the United Kingdom. The company acquires land; and develops and sells residential housing properties. Redrow plc was founded in 1974 and is based in Flintshire, the United Kingdom.

