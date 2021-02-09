Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) Upgraded to Neutral by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $78.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $41.00.

RDFN has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Redfin from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Redfin from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. BTIG Research lowered Redfin from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Redfin in a research report on Friday, November 6th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson lowered Redfin from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the company from $54.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $53.93.

Shares of NASDAQ RDFN opened at $88.67 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.91. Redfin has a 1-year low of $9.63 and a 1-year high of $89.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -177.34 and a beta of 1.96.

In other Redfin news, CEO Glenn Kelman sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.95, for a total transaction of $2,457,000.00. Also, insider Adam Wiener sold 32,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.45, for a total value of $2,192,125.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 308,009 shares in the company, valued at $20,775,207.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 146,321 shares of company stock worth $8,400,122 over the last ninety days. 8.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RDFN. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Redfin by 719.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Redfin during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Redfin during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Redfin by 757.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Redfin during the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. 83.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Redfin

Redfin Corporation operates as a real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

