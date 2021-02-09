Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) (NPI)

Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) (TSE: NPI) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

2/8/2021 – Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a C$56.00 price target on the stock.

2/5/2021 – Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) was given a new C$56.00 price target on by analysts at CSFB. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/5/2021 – Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a C$57.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$50.00.

2/5/2021 – Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$47.00 to C$49.00.

2/1/2021 – Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$50.00 to C$52.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/1/2021 – Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at ATB Capital from C$45.00 to C$53.00.

1/27/2021 – Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$45.00 to C$50.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

1/20/2021 – Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a C$56.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$47.50.

1/20/2021 – Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) was upgraded by analysts at CSFB from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a C$56.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$47.50.

1/13/2021 – Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) was downgraded by analysts at CIBC from an “outperform” rating to a “negative” rating. They now have a C$52.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$45.00.

1/11/2021 – Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) was upgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a C$50.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$45.00.

1/5/2021 – Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) was upgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform market weight” rating. They now have a C$50.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$45.00.

Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) stock opened at C$50.29 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$47.33 and a 200 day moving average price of C$42.17. Northland Power Inc. has a 52 week low of C$20.52 and a 52 week high of C$51.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 424.97, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of C$10.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.38.

Get Northland Power Inc (NPITO) alerts:

Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) (TSE:NPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The solar energy provider reported C$0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.23 by C$0.17. The firm had revenue of C$470.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$478.00 million. Equities analysts forecast that Northland Power Inc. will post 1.8757908 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.32%.

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects primarily in Canada and Europe. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydro power, as well as clean burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

Further Reading: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Receive News & Ratings for Northland Power Inc (NPITO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northland Power Inc (NPITO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.