RealNetworks (RNWK) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 10th. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of RealNetworks stock opened at $2.85 on Tuesday. RealNetworks has a twelve month low of $0.32 and a twelve month high of $3.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.70 and a beta of 1.60.

RealNetworks Company Profile

RealNetworks, Inc provides digital media applications and services. Its Consumer Media segment offers RealPlayer media player, a software that enables consumers to discover, play, download, manage, and edit digital video, stream audio and video, download and save photos and videos from the web, transfer and share content on social networks, and edit their own photo and video content.

