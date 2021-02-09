Raymond E. Chandonnet Sells 3,500 Shares of Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY) Stock

Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY) Director Raymond E. Chandonnet sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.96, for a total value of $38,360.00.
NASDAQ:KRNY traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.96. 316,637 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 302,836. Kearny Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $6.91 and a fifty-two week high of $12.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $981.03 million, a P/E ratio of 20.35 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.11.
Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.05. Kearny Financial had a net margin of 17.45% and a return on equity of 4.33%.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded Kearny Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th.
Kearny Financial Company Profile
Kearny Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Kearny Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.
