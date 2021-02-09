Raymond E. Chandonnet Sells 3,500 Shares of Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY) Stock

Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY) Director Raymond E. Chandonnet sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.96, for a total value of $38,360.00.

NASDAQ:KRNY traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.96. 316,637 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 302,836. Kearny Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $6.91 and a fifty-two week high of $12.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $981.03 million, a P/E ratio of 20.35 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.11.

Get Kearny Financial alerts:

Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.05. Kearny Financial had a net margin of 17.45% and a return on equity of 4.33%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Kearny Financial by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,783,782 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $41,701,000 after buying an additional 108,784 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kearny Financial during the third quarter worth about $174,000. Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Kearny Financial by 162.0% in the third quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 35,840 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 22,160 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Kearny Financial by 107.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 449,059 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,238,000 after acquiring an additional 232,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Kearny Financial by 47.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 105,644 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 33,960 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Kearny Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th.

Kearny Financial Company Profile

Kearny Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Kearny Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

Read More: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for Kearny Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kearny Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.