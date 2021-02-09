Ravencoin (RVN) Price Reaches $0.0379 on Exchanges

Ravencoin (CURRENCY:RVN) traded up 7.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 9th. One Ravencoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0379 or 0.00000083 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ravencoin has traded up 54.7% against the dollar. Ravencoin has a total market capitalization of $306.56 million and approximately $86.35 million worth of Ravencoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002201 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.86 or 0.00050290 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001004 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 30.3% against the dollar and now trades at $93.71 or 0.00206138 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.24 or 0.00055526 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002200 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $488.75 or 0.01075118 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00006248 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Ravencoin Profile

Ravencoin (RVN) is a coin. It launched on January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin’s total supply is 8,095,075,000 coins. Ravencoin’s official message board is medium.com/@ravencoin . Ravencoin’s official website is ravencoin.org . Ravencoin’s official Twitter account is @ravencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ravencoin is /r/Ravencoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Ravencoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ravencoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ravencoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

