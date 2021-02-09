RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (RAA.F) (FRA:RAA) Given a €530.00 Price Target at Independent Research

Independent Research set a €530.00 ($623.53) price target on RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (RAA.F) (FRA:RAA) in a research note released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on RAA. Hauck & AufhãUser set a €483.00 ($568.24) target price on RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (RAA.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. DZ Bank reiterated a sell rating on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (RAA.F) in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €460.00 ($541.18) target price on RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (RAA.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday. Warburg Research set a €650.00 ($764.71) target price on RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (RAA.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €620.00 ($729.41) target price on RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (RAA.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (RAA.F) has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €524.82 ($617.43).

RAA stock opened at €834.00 ($981.18) on Friday. RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of €428.33 ($503.92) and a fifty-two week high of €595.02 ($700.02). The business’s 50 day moving average price is €770.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €670.40.

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, and sells professional cooking appliances for industrial kitchens worldwide. The company offers SelfCookingCenter and CombiMaster Plus combi-steamers; care products for combi-steamers; and VarioCooking Center, a multifunctional cooking appliance that cooks in liquids or direct contact with heat.

