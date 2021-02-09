Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) Receives $7.20 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-four brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fourteen have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.20.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on RRC shares. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Stephens raised shares of Range Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank began coverage on shares of Range Resources in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Range Resources alerts:

Shares of NYSE:RRC opened at $9.89 on Friday. Range Resources has a one year low of $1.61 and a one year high of $10.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.32 and a 200-day moving average of $7.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.71.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RRC. FMR LLC lifted its position in Range Resources by 98.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 86,303 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 42,800 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Range Resources by 19.6% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 239,576 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 39,340 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Range Resources by 638.9% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 123,019 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $814,000 after acquiring an additional 106,370 shares during the last quarter. Actinver Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Range Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Range Resources by 105.5% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 118,500 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 60,830 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

About Range Resources

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It holds interests in developed and undeveloped natural gas and oil leases in the Appalachian and North Louisiana regions of the United States.

Featured Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Range Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Range Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.