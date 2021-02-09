Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) Receives $7.20 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-four brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fourteen have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.20.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on RRC shares. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Stephens raised shares of Range Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank began coverage on shares of Range Resources in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.
Shares of NYSE:RRC opened at $9.89 on Friday. Range Resources has a one year low of $1.61 and a one year high of $10.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.32 and a 200-day moving average of $7.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.71.
About Range Resources
Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It holds interests in developed and undeveloped natural gas and oil leases in the Appalachian and North Louisiana regions of the United States.
Featured Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)
Receive News & Ratings for Range Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Range Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.