Randall & Quilter Investment (LON:RQIH) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $179.62

Randall & Quilter Investment Holdings Ltd (LON:RQIH) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $179.62 and traded as high as $184.75. Randall & Quilter Investment shares last traded at $179.50, with a volume of 18,175 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on RQIH shares. Barclays began coverage on shares of Randall & Quilter Investment in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a GBX 251 ($3.28) target price on the stock. Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Randall & Quilter Investment in a research note on Monday, January 4th.

The company has a market capitalization of £491.93 million and a PE ratio of 49.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.86, a quick ratio of 642.09 and a current ratio of 642.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 179.62 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 168.31.

In other Randall & Quilter Investment news, insider Ken Randall sold 6,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 175 ($2.29), for a total value of £11,375,000 ($14,861,510.32). Also, insider Alan Quilter sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 175 ($2.29), for a total transaction of £700,000 ($914,554.48). Insiders have sold a total of 7,300,000 shares of company stock worth $1,277,900,000 over the last 90 days.

Randall & Quilter Investment Company Profile (LON:RQIH)

Randall & Quilter Investment Holdings Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages insurance companies worldwide. It operates through Program, Legacy, and Other segments. The company acquires legacy portfolios and insurance debt; and provides capital support to Lloyd's syndicates. It provides exit and restructuring solutions through acquisition, portfolio transfer, reinsurance, insurance business transfer, and SIR/deductible reimbursement policies.

