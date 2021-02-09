Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rambus creates innovative hardware and software technologies, driving advancements from the data center to the mobile edge. Their chips, customizable IP cores, architecture licenses, tools, software, services, training and innovations improve the competitive advantage of their customers. They collaborate with the industry, partnering with leading ASIC and SoC designers, foundries, IP developers, EDA companies and validation labs. Their products are integrated into tens of billions of devices and systems, powering and securing diverse applications, including Big Data, Internet of Things (IoT), mobile payments, and smart ticketing. At Rambus, they are makers of better. “

Get Rambus alerts:

Several other research firms also recently commented on RMBS. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Rambus from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Rambus from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Rambus from $17.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Rambus presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.33.

Shares of RMBS stock opened at $20.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.82, a current ratio of 7.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.00 and its 200 day moving average is $15.83. Rambus has a twelve month low of $9.01 and a twelve month high of $21.32. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.89, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.05.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. Rambus had a negative return on equity of 3.28% and a negative net margin of 17.06%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.70 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Rambus will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rambus announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, November 2nd that permits the company to buyback 20,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Rambus news, SVP Jae Kim sold 12,819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.13, for a total value of $206,770.47. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 111,819 shares in the company, valued at $1,803,640.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Luc Seraphin sold 36,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total value of $703,318.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 186,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,613,659.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 78,070 shares of company stock valued at $1,413,096. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Rambus by 8.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Rambus by 4.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,340 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Rambus by 0.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 171,479 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,348,000 after buying an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its position in Rambus by 300.0% in the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 1,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its position in Rambus by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 28,093 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.96% of the company’s stock.

About Rambus

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, Asia, and internationally. It offers DDR memory interface chips to module manufacturers and OEMs; physical interface and companion digital controller IPs for SoC designers; and industry-standard interface solutions, such as 28G, 32G, 56G, and 112G SerDes, as well as PCIe 5.0.

Further Reading: Cost of Debt

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rambus (RMBS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rambus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rambus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.