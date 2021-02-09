Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) Stock Price Up 12.1%

Qumu Co. (NASDAQ:QUMU) shares rose 12.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.45 and last traded at $10.31. Approximately 367,468 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 115% from the average daily volume of 171,055 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.20.

Several research firms have commented on QUMU. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Qumu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Qumu in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

The firm has a market cap of $142.60 million, a P/E ratio of -15.86 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.76.

In related news, Director Edward D. Horowitz purchased 5,000 shares of Qumu stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.75 per share, with a total value of $33,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $270,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Qumu in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,664,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Qumu during the 3rd quarter worth $923,000. High Note Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qumu during the 4th quarter worth $771,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qumu during the 3rd quarter worth $233,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in Qumu in the 3rd quarter valued at $175,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.56% of the company’s stock.

About Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU)

Qumu Corporation provides tools to create, manage, secure, distribute, and deliver live and on-demand video content for the enterprises. It offers an end-to-end video creation, management, and delivery solution through the sale of software licenses and hardware, software on server appliance, software-enabled devices, and a cloud-hosted software-as-a-service platform.

