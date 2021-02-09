Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Northland Securities

Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) in a research report report published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $12.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Qumu from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 24th.

Get Qumu alerts:

NASDAQ:QUMU opened at $10.31 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.13 and a 200-day moving average of $5.83. The company has a market cap of $142.60 million, a PE ratio of -17.78 and a beta of 1.52. Qumu has a one year low of $1.25 and a one year high of $10.45.

In other news, Director Edward D. Horowitz acquired 5,000 shares of Qumu stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.75 per share, with a total value of $33,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QUMU. Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Qumu in the third quarter valued at about $1,664,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Qumu in the third quarter worth $923,000. High Note Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qumu in the fourth quarter valued at $771,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qumu in the third quarter valued at $233,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in shares of Qumu in the third quarter valued at $175,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.56% of the company’s stock.

About Qumu

Qumu Corporation provides tools to create, manage, secure, distribute, and deliver live and on-demand video content for the enterprises. It offers an end-to-end video creation, management, and delivery solution through the sale of software licenses and hardware, software on server appliance, software-enabled devices, and a cloud-hosted software-as-a-service platform.

Featured Story: Systematic Risk and Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Qumu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qumu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.