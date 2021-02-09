QuickX Protocol (QCX) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $177,081.00

QuickX Protocol (CURRENCY:QCX) traded down 14.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 9th. QuickX Protocol has a market cap of $4.89 million and approximately $177,081.00 worth of QuickX Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, QuickX Protocol has traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar. One QuickX Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.0098 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get QuickX Protocol alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.51 or 0.00059253 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $488.16 or 0.01051487 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00006281 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.11 or 0.00054087 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,574.04 or 0.05544381 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 25.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.54 or 0.00024848 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.85 or 0.00016909 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002157 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.45 or 0.00031120 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.82 or 0.00040527 BTC.

QuickX Protocol Coin Profile

QCX is a coin. Its genesis date was May 8th, 2018. QuickX Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 498,334,428 coins. The Reddit community for QuickX Protocol is /r/QuickX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for QuickX Protocol is www.quickx.io/blog . QuickX Protocol’s official website is www.quickx.io

According to CryptoCompare, “QuickX is a decentralized application seeking an effective solution for blockchain critical issues such as time, cost, scalability of transfers of blockchain assets. The platform offers instant transfers of different cryptocurrencies for a low fee payment and pooling facilitators easing cross-chain transactions and reducing costs. Furthermore, QuickX will feature a multicurrency wallet and debit card, a cryptocurrency trade option, and a payment gateway through the QuickX Protocol. QCX is an Ethereum-based token (ERC20) that will be used as the fuel for all the transactions executed on the QuickX platform. “

QuickX Protocol Coin Trading

QuickX Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuickX Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QuickX Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QuickX Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for QuickX Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QuickX Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.