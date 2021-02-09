Qudian (NYSE:QD) Upgraded by TheStreet to C

Qudian (NYSE:QD) was upgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of NYSE QD opened at $3.20 on Friday. Qudian has a 52-week low of $1.17 and a 52-week high of $3.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $948.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 11.97 and a current ratio of 11.97.

Qudian (NYSE:QD) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, December 13th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $1.90. Qudian had a negative return on equity of 1.66% and a net margin of 8.86%. The business had revenue of $125.11 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Qudian during the third quarter worth $41,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Qudian in the 3rd quarter worth $111,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Qudian by 3.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 427,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 15,564 shares in the last quarter. UG Investment Advisers Ltd. purchased a new position in Qudian in the fourth quarter valued at about $600,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Qudian by 5.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,171,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,933,000 after purchasing an additional 168,111 shares in the last quarter.

About Qudian

Qudian Inc provides online small consumer credit products in the People's Republic of China. It uses big data-enabled technologies, including artificial intelligence and machine learning to transform the consumer finance experience. The company offers small credit products, such as cash credit products; merchandise credit products to finance borrowers' direct purchase of merchandise offered on its marketplace on installment basis; and budget auto financing products.

