Qudian (NYSE:QD) Upgraded by TheStreet to C

Qudian (NYSE:QD) was upgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Shares of NYSE QD opened at $3.20 on Friday. Qudian has a 52-week low of $1.17 and a 52-week high of $3.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $948.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 11.97 and a current ratio of 11.97.
Qudian (NYSE:QD) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, December 13th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $1.90. Qudian had a negative return on equity of 1.66% and a net margin of 8.86%. The business had revenue of $125.11 million during the quarter.
About Qudian
Qudian Inc provides online small consumer credit products in the People's Republic of China. It uses big data-enabled technologies, including artificial intelligence and machine learning to transform the consumer finance experience. The company offers small credit products, such as cash credit products; merchandise credit products to finance borrowers' direct purchase of merchandise offered on its marketplace on installment basis; and budget auto financing products.
Further Reading: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy
Receive News & Ratings for Qudian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qudian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.