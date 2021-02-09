QuantumScape (QS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 16th.

QuantumScape stock opened at $44.96 on Tuesday. QuantumScape has a 12 month low of $9.74 and a 12 month high of $132.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $65.54.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on QS. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a report on Monday, November 30th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on QuantumScape in a report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company.

QuantumScape Corporation develops and commercializes solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

