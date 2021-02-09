Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd Purchases New Stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN)

Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,357,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $13,558,000. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund makes up approximately 8.0% of Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund in the third quarter worth $12,868,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 39.2% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,019,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,070,000 after acquiring an additional 287,126 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian purchased a new stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund in the third quarter worth about $3,112,000. RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 494.1% in the third quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 597,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,382,000 after buying an additional 496,581 shares during the period. Finally, Zazove Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 30.0% in the third quarter. Zazove Associates LLC now owns 433,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,728,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period.

KYN traded down $0.20 on Tuesday, reaching $6.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,020,622. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $13.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.37 and its 200 day moving average is $5.37.

Kayne Anderson MLP Investment Company is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It is co-managed by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

