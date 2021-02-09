Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd Purchases New Shares in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT)

Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 183,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,966,000. Royce Value Trust accounts for approximately 1.8% of Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RVT. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royce Value Trust in the third quarter valued at $28,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royce Value Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $92,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Royce Value Trust in the third quarter valued at $98,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royce Value Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Royce Value Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $145,000. 24.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Cecile Burleigh Harper purchased 5,500 shares of Royce Value Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.42 per share, with a total value of $90,310.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,310. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

RVT stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.99. The company had a trading volume of 326 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,926. Royce Value Trust Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.50 and a 52-week high of $18.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.62.

Royce Value Trust Profile

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

