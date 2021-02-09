Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd Makes New Investment in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE)

Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 95,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,040,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,053,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 173.8% in the third quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 154,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 97,767 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $881,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,521,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,268,000 after buying an additional 71,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CNH Partners LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 77.9% in the 3rd quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 98,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $941,000 after buying an additional 43,022 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BOE stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.97. 200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 183,408. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.20. BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust has a 12-month low of $6.85 and a 12-month high of $11.19.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.063 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th.

About BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

