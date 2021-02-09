Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd Makes New $558,000 Investment in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX)

Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 46,680 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $558,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 79.1% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 30,303 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 13,380 shares during the period. CNH Partners LLC increased its stake in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 151.3% in the third quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 34,152 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 20,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 34,934 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 4,159 shares during the last quarter.

Get The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust alerts:

In related news, insider Mario J. Gabelli purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.29 per share, for a total transaction of $56,450.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Bruce N. Alpert acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the purchase, the president now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 147,398 shares of company stock worth $2,884,796 over the last ninety days.

Shares of GRX stock remained flat at $$12.29 on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 36,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,983. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.10. The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust has a 1-year low of $6.85 and a 1-year high of $12.47.

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust Company Profile

The Gabelli Healthcare and Wellness Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies primarily operating in the healthcare and wellness sector.

Featured Article: How Short Selling Works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX).

Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.