Qtum Market Cap Reaches $455.68 Million (QTUM)

Qtum (CURRENCY:QTUM) traded 10% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 8th. One Qtum coin can now be bought for approximately $4.67 or 0.00010057 BTC on exchanges. Qtum has a total market capitalization of $455.68 million and approximately $997.94 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Qtum has traded up 33.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Qtum alerts:

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000103 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded up 39.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000683 BTC.

Qtum Coin Profile

Qtum is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 103,143,372 coins and its circulating supply is 97,623,952 coins. The Reddit community for Qtum is /r/Qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Qtum’s official website is qtum.org . Qtum’s official Twitter account is @QtumOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

Qtum Coin Trading

Qtum can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Qtum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qtum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.