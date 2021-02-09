Qtum Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $921.05 Million (QTUM)

Qtum (CURRENCY:QTUM) traded up 8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 9th. One Qtum coin can currently be purchased for approximately $5.09 or 0.00010881 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Qtum has a total market cap of $496.48 million and approximately $921.05 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Qtum has traded up 41.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0466 or 0.00000100 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000682 BTC.

Qtum Coin Profile

Qtum is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 103,145,848 coins and its circulating supply is 97,626,428 coins. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @QtumOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Qtum is /r/Qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Qtum is qtum.org

Buying and Selling Qtum

Qtum can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

